Powerful people in govt want Domelevo out - Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama

A Special Aide to former President John Mahama is convinced that ongoing events at the Auditor-General's Office point to a calculated attempt to remove Daniel Domelevo from his position.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari said on Thursday, July 30, 2020, that events preceding a Presidential directive ordering Mr Domelevo to proceed on a mandatory 167 days’ leave provide a basis for her suspicion.



“The issue is only because I believe the government wants him out. His activities regarding matters that affect the government’s whole outlook on corruption are in question. When he gored the ox of government, suddenly, he became an enemy of the state,” she told Joy FM on Thursday.



She believes the reason for the lengthy compulsory leave directive to Mr Domelevo was because he had delved in matters that had to do with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.



“Most people of a certain category of responsibility continue to work even when they are on leave. Depending on the level of your responsibility, you do have a moment where from time to time you come into the office to check whether you have received some email, some letter that need your attention or that you have even left some documents in the office.



“There will be a need at some point to crosscheck on some things and you would also expect that those who are acting will from time to time, reach out,” she told Joy FM.



The Presidency last month directed Mr Domelovo to proceed on his accumulated leave of 123 days.





This directive was followed by a response from Daniel that his work was ‘embarrassing‘ the government. However, his claims were backed down by the Presidency which in turn increased the duration of his leave to 167.



Many Civil Society Organisations (CSOS) in Ghana and a cross-section of the public have criticised the decision by the Presidency.



Recently, the Auditor-General was in the news again when it emerged that the locks to his office have been changed. He only learned about it when he went by to pick up some documents.





