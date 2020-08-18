General News

Pratt cites high unresolved crimes as reason for not involving police in office burglary

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has given reasons why he has decided not to involve the Ghana Police Service in the case of his burgled office at Kokomlemle in Accra.

According to him, reporting the incident to the police will make no substantive changes in his current situation.



In his words, the Ghana Police Service is burdened with an alarming number of unresolved crimes thus the case of his recently burgled office will only add to the numbers.



“With all the unsolved crimes in Ghana what would mine do? I don’t want to waste my time...It’s not a question of trust, it’s a question about track records with investigations if you want I can give you the long list of unsolved crimes...” he said.



Mr Pratt was, however, quick to add that he is well aware of appropriate measures to take to protect himself and his property.



Speaking in an interaction on Peace FM he said “I was on a radio station yesterday when I received the news of my burgled office. When I saw the pictures I realized that the damage was extensive. I immediately went to the scene, I was shocked because they used a saw to cut the iron reinforcement at the entrance of the office space and made their way through the front door with an iron bar…”

“I have four different spaces in my office but they went straight to my office, one striking thing is that I have a bookshelf in my office which I mostly lock they tried to force it open as well but failed, and I thought what kind of thieves would try to open a bookshelf...” he queried.



While counting his losses, he said the burglars made away with a laptop and a mobile phone, other attempts to break into a safe in the office was futile.



The veteran journalist’s office was ransacked by some unknown assailant on Monday, August 17, 2020.



He was quite hopeful that his office will return to normalcy and begin full operations by Wednesday.

