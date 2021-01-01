‘Pray for Sammy Gyamfi, his killers are after him’ – Badu Kobi

NDC's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International, Rev. Emmanuel Badu Kobi has established that people are scheming to assassinate NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammi Gyamfi.

In his series of 2021 New Year prophecies, he maintained that the only remedy to avert such a plot against the NDC National Communications Officer is prayer.



Addressing his congregants during the 31st watch night service he said: “NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually.”



Interestingly, on the same night, he also predicted death for Mr. Kennedy Agyapong who was once accused by Sammy Gyamfi of threatening his life.

Sammy Gyamfi in August 2020 filed an official complaint against the Assin Central MP at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over what he described as death threats.



The legal practitioner is one of nine lawyers designated by the NDC to speak on the election petition it has filed at the Supreme Court.



Gyamfi has been named among Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga East and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice and six others as spokepersons for the party on the petition.