Pray for a peaceful elections: Akufo-Addo to Muslims as they celebrate Eid Al-Adha

National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Sharubutu and President Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Muslim community to take advantage of the Eid AL-Adha to pray for a peaceful Ghana as the country counts down to election 2020.

The Muslim community across the globe is today celebrating Eid Al-Adha which marks the true essence of Islam and submission to the will of Allah.



In his Eid Al-Adha message of the Muslim community in Ghana, the President said it’s imperative that they take advantage of the time to pray for the country as it laces its boot for the impending election.



Nana Akufo-Addo urged all “Muslims to take advantage of this Holy Month of Zhul-hijja to pray for the peace of our nation, as we count down to election 2020”.

The President reiterated his promise to continue to do his best to help build a society of opportunities for all persons.



He also used the opportunity to remind Ghanaians of the need to observe the various safety protocols laid down by the Ghana Health Service in order to ensure that they are safe from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

