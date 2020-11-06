Preach peace ahead of elections, Police Commander to political parties

File photo

Superintendent Isaac Tetteh Darko, Assin North District Police Commander has charged political parties to preach peace and development in the run-up to the December 7 general elections.

He explained that peace was the panacea for development therefore there could be no meaningful development without an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.



The District Commander was speaking at a peace campaign forum organized by the Assin North Council of Churches at Assin Bereku on Wednesday.



The forum was aimed at offering key stakeholders in politics the opportunity to engage the citizenry on the need to maintain national peace and cohesion before, during, and after the December 7 polls.



Supt. Darko asked politicians to educate their supporters to desist from acts of violence as the election campaign was only a platform to share ideas to enhance the country’s development.



It was important for political actors not to support people who engaged in acts to destabilize the country, instead, he said, they should ensure that such persons were punished to serve as a deterrent to others.



He announced that the police had identified ten hotspots in the area where it had witnessed frequent violent and criminal activities.

“As a security institution, we are prepared for the worst scenarios. We have instituted proactive measures to ensure violence-free elections,” he said.



Depending on the situation, the District Commander said, the Police Administration would fall on personnel from other security agencies such as the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service to beef up security during the election period.



Additionally, he said, they had taken delivery of some logistical support from the government to help the police carry out their duty and build confidence in the public.



He, therefore, warned persons who would want to foment trouble before, during, or after the polls that the police would deal with them without fear or favour.



“The peace of the nation will be intact. We will go to the polls and come out in one piece but not in pieces.”, he added.



Other speakers including political party representatives, traditional and religious leaders, and the general public took turns to address the gathering who asked pertinent questions bothering their minds.