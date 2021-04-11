Pregnant mum-of-two burnt to death with children, husband in fire disaster

File photo: The fire swept through an apartment complex housing 8 people

A pregnant woman together with her two children and husband have all been burnt to death in a fire disaster at Manso Aponoapon in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened Saturday, 10 April 2021 at about 11:30 pm.



The pregnant mother-of-two has been identified as Esther Kobina.



The husband was Kofi Owusu.



All four perished in the blaze which swept through an apartment complex housing eight people.



The Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for the area, Mr Edward Oduro Nsiah, told Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah that eight people were in the house but four were able to escape during the fire outbreak.

The entire eight-room apartment, he said, was burnt by the blaze.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.



The Ghana National Fire Service has commenced investigations into the disaster.



The four survivors have been admitted to the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum.



The charred bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the same hospital morgue.