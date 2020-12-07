Pregnant woman in labour defies odds to partake in 2020 elections

A 40-year-old pregnant woman with just a few hours to her delivery has defied all odds to partake in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections.
The expectant mother cast her ballot at the Kofi Gya in the Suhum constituency.
Speaking to GhanaWeb’s reporter in the Eastern Region, McAnthony Dagyenga, the woman revealed that, she did not want to lose the opportunity to show her appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by voting for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer.
When asked why she decided to pass through the polling station before delivering her baby, she replied saying:
“I came to vote due to the good works of Nana Addo, I am well pleased with his achievement and I hope my child will also benefit… as I am talking to you, I am experiencing pains but I know God will grant me a safe delivery.”
