Premier Ladies donate to Bekwai Constituency

Premier Ladies is an NPP Volunteer Group duly registered with the Registrar Generals Department

Source: Premier Ladies

As part of the effort to canvass votes nationwide to retain the NPP in power, the former NPP China Branch Youth Organizer and former Polling Station Youth Organizer of Bekwai Constituency, Dr. Nana Kyei Baffour has donated PPEs including over 3,000 pieces of Faceshield and Thermometer Guns to the NPP Bekwai Constituency aimed at facilitating the party’s campaign to ensure a resounding victory in the upcoming December elections.

“The items have come in at the right time when experts report indicates that, Ghana is likely to experience more hikes in Covid19 cases”, the Campaign Chairman said.



The items were received on behalf of the Constituency by the MP of Bekwai and 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Honourable Joseph Osei Wusu (Joewise).



The MP was joined by the Constituency Chairman, 1st Vice Chairman, Organizer, Communication Director, Deputy Secretary, Deputy Youth Organizer and Party faithfuls. The NPP Bekwai Parliamentary hopeful, Nana Kyei Baffour is also the Founder of the PREMIER LADIES VOLUNTEER GROUP, a nationwide NPP Volunteer group with over 400,000 members and over 20 Life Patrons pushing the agenda 4MORE4NANA.



On 7th November, 2020 when His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo was commissioning the Bekwai Municipal Hospital, the group took it to the streets of Bekwai and gifted voters with campaign T-shirts and organized FREE HEALTH SCREENING in Bekwai Saturday 7th November ahead of the arrival of the President.

Rt. Hon. Joe Osei Wusu expressed gratitude to Nana Kyei Baffour and the Premier Ladies for the gesture and encouraged his attempted opponent to continue with the good work he is doing for the NPP Party and Bekwai Constituency.



“We are committed to working hard towards the elections and are confident the President and myself will be given another opportunity to run the affairs of this country,” he said.



The NPP Premier Ladies has adopted over 20 constituencies and supported them with hundreds and thousands worth of Cedis donations to these Constituencies including Bibiani Ahwianso Bekwai, Tema West, Ejisu Constituency among others.



The other beneficiaries of the donation are the Ashanti Regional NPP, Head of Voluntary and All Identifiable Groups, National Women Wing and the NPP Headquarters.

