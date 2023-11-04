Preparation underway at Awutu Bereku constituency

Sat, 4 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from Central Region
Currently, the election is being held at the St. Killian Basic School at the Awutu Beraku in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.
The police arrived at the venue at 5:33am whilst the Electoral Commission officials also got here at 6:12am.
The party delegates have started coming to the voting center.
Currently, the police is having their parade where briefings are ongoing.
The EC is also organizing itself for action at 7:00am as it’s been stated in the election.
