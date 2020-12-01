'Present your handing over notes' - Stranek-Africa to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Civil Society organization, Stranek-Africa is demanding that President Akufo-Addo presents “the original and five other copies of the [his] handing over notes to the Administrator-General as stated in section 6(4) of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845)”.

The organization argues that, per the law, President Akufo-Addo is to present his handing over notes not later than 30 days to an Administrator-General appointed under section 8(2) of Act 845 before the date of presidential elections.



Stranek-Africa is also questioning if a new Administrator-General has been appointed since the retirement of David Yaro, if not, they want one appointed as soon as possible to superintend over the process.



In a statement dated December 1, 2020, signed by Executive Director, Nii Tettey Tetteh, Stanek-Africa wants the President to act in accordance with the law.

“We, therefore, call for the appointment of the Administrator-General and also call on H.E. Akufo-Addo to activate the Presidential Transition Process as soon as possible”, parts of the statement reads.



“We fervently hope H.E. the President has prepared a set of comprehensive handing-over notes covering his first term of office of his Presidency as the Executive Authority under Article 58 of the 1992 Constitution as stated in section 6(1) of Act 845.