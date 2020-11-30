‘Preserve the unity, peace and stability of the country’ – Obasanjo writes to NPP, NDC

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has reminded the NPP and NDC “of the importance of preserving the unity, peace and stability of the country” which was bequeathed to Ghanaians by their forebears.

According to Obasanjo, a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who frequently visited Ghana when he was President, Ghana has for a long time remained the beacon of democracy in the West African sub-region as well as the African continent.



Olusegun Obasanjo stated: “As leaders of the two main political parties, this is the legacy you have been entrusted to preserve heading into the elections. Your role is unique in that the NPP and NDC are the main players, have made significant contributions to the peace and stability of Ghana and are vested with the capacity, influence and control to constructively shape national discussions and processes such as the upcoming elections.”



He added that Ghana’s progress in governance has also been the pride of Ghanaians who continue to make enormous contributions and sacrifices to enhance nation-building, development, peace and stability.



In a three-page letter addressed to the leadership of incumbent NPP and the opposition NDC, Obasanjo expressed concern about the outcome of Ghana’s election because Ghana shares a common colonial and anthropological history with Nigeria.



He reminded Nigerians that he began his military career from the Military Academy and Training School in Teshie, Accra, without which he could not have perhaps attained his present status.

Obasanjo observed that disagreements, frustrations, accusations and counter-accusations are common attributes in politics and in electoral processes at large.



“In this vein, the success or failure of the elections, a key aspect of democratic consolidation in Ghana will largely depend on the posture of the NPP and NDC leadership and how that is manifested by the actions of their supporters,” he stressed.



Obasanjo urged the NPP and NDC to ensure that they build mutual trust and confidence among themselves, in relevant national institutions and in the electoral process.



He added: “The NPP and NDC must ensure that the message of peace is not only delivered in closed-door settings but amplified to the extent that they are received and adhered to by their supporters at the community level. The NPP and NDC must constructively engage with all national institutions to identify, address or mitigate any potential threats to the smooth organization of the electoral process.”



