Politics

Presidency is a serious business - NPP to candidate Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

A member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Obeng has questioned the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama’s eligibility to lead Ghana once more.

Speaking in a panel discussion on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show with host, Afrifa-Mensah he said, “Being a president of Ghana is not a try and error affair. We have seen ex-president Mahama try in his position as vice president and president for eight (8) years. So why should we give him the chance to ruin Ghana for another four (4) years?”



According to him, Ghana will be driven to ruins should candidate Mahama be given the nod to lead Ghana come December 7th and to defend his position, he went on to cite instances where Ghana was failed by candidate Mahama.



“Under Mahama, there are a lot of things the country suffered especially the youth. When we were faced with the high unemployment rates, Mahama said he was not a magician to give Ghanaian jobs. So why is he now promising Ghanaians jobs, is he now a magician?” he queried.



He added that candidate Mahama destroyed the economic situation of Ghana and had to rush to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

The communicator for the NPP furthered that after the NPP had brought back flesh to the bone the NDC left over after eight years, they (NDC) want to return and chew on it again.



“Ghanaians have not forgotten all the disservice candidate Mahama has done us and will not vote for him again,” he stated.



Appreciating the good work Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done for Ghana, Isaac Obeng touted the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) initiative which has reduced unemployment rates in the country.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.