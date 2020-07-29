Politics

Presidency is 'serious business' not 'try and error' - Kokofu to Mahama

Former MP for Bantama constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has pointed out to Ex-President John Dramani Mahama that the presidency is a “serious business”, and not one to be trifled with.

According to him, Mr. Mahama, during his tenure, embarked on a "trial and error" exercise with the Presidency. He thus appealed to Ghanaians not to give him another opportunity to toy with the Presidential seat and people's lives.



Kokofu made the remark in reaction to former President John Dramani Mahama’s second attempt at the presidency after his defeat in the 2016 elections.



Speaking on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' on Tuesday, Kwabena Kokofu said; “Politics is not a laboratory where we go and do experiments. It is not a try and error. What I am saying is the destiny of Ghana does not rely on trial and error leaders but in systems that work.”

“When we talk about someone who has been privileged in Ghana’s politics, Mr. Mahama will not be far from it. What at all is he coming back to do?” he questioned.



He, therefore, urged NPP members to keep touting the achievements of Akufo-Addo's administration to Ghanaians and was hopeful of victory for the government in the 2020 general elections.

