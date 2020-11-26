Presidency not a place to correct your errors – Akufo-Addo to Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama that the seat of government is not a place to correct mistakes.

Therefore, he cannot ask voters to give him the nod in the upcoming polls to right his wrongs, Mr Akufo-Addo said.



He said while addressing a rally at Amasaman as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, that the Presidency is not a place to correct mistakes.



“The Presidency of Ghana is not for trial and error. It is not a place for correcting mistakes. It is a place for working; positive work and positive contribution to the development of our country.”



He noted that “The New Patriotic Party has the blueprint for the development of our country. We have seen the foundation being laid in Akufo-Addo’s first term of the Presidency.”



“The second term is going to see the fruition and confirmation of the blueprint and the development and rapid transformation of our country,” the NPP flagbearer said.

Mr Mahama had told the electorate to vote him to enable him to correct the mistakes of his previous administration.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Ullo in the Upper West Region in September this year, the former president said “Development takes place in stages. The last time we were in government, it was to improve the road network so we get many of the roads on contract.



“Unfortunately, because the NDC left office, a lot of these projects came to a standstill. So I can assure Nana that, I am in a unique position because I am the only President who has the opportunity to come back and correct his mistakes.



“No other President in Ghana can do that. I believe that a new NDC government will be a much better government than the previous one.”