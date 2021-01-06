President Akufo-Addo begins second term tomorrow

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will take the oath of office in Parliament tomorrow, January 7 to begin his second four-year term.

The investiture, which comes along with the swearing-in of the Vice President-Elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would be witnessed by Heads of State and guests from across the continent as Nana Akufo-Addo outlines his second-term agenda to Ghanaians and the world, as the Eighth President of the Fourth Republic.



The national capital appears set for the big event with principal streets and road intersections decorated in colours of the national flag and pictures of the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect.



The inauguration is expected to be characterized by cultural displays and a parade by the military.



Dissolution of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic at midnight, today, will be done in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution, to pave way for the investiture tomorrow.

The President, in 2016, promised free senior high school education and industrialization and was declared winner by the Electoral Commission in the 2020 December polls for a second term to “consolidate the gains”.



President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 5, delivered his final State of the Nation address in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution.



In the Address, the President described the seventh Parliament as the “busiest ever, and, arguably the most productive,” saying, “You have passed almost 50 pieces of legislative instruments…”