President Akufo-Addo commends NPP for successful parliamentary primaries

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the leadership and entire members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the successful conduct of the party’s parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies on Saturday.

“I extend warm congratulations to the National, Regional, Constituency, Electoral Area and Polling Station Officers, and, indeed, the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party for the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and credible parliamentary primaries in “orphan” constituencies during the weekend of Saturday, 2nd December 2023,” he said in a statement on Sunday.



“This completes the penultimate stage of the Party’s preparations for the all-important contest of 7th December 2024, and we have, once again, expressed our deep attachment and commitment to the democratic values, which have been hallmarks of our Party’s great tradition,” he said.



The President said despite the challenges confronting the nation, the party had demonstrated, with its record in office, that “we are the Party that can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country.



“So, I urge all winners to be magnanimous in their celebrations and work hard to bring onboard those who were not successful.

“Through this, we shall create the united, formidable front that, under the leadership of our new, worthy presidential candidate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will enable us to go into the difficult 2024 elections with quiet confidence, and, with the help of Almighty God, Break the Eight, which is the fervent wish of all NPP members, and, indeed, of all well-meaning Ghanaians,” he stated.



The party on Saturday went to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election in constituencies where the party has no members of parliament, also referred to as orphan constituencies.



The elections took place in 111 constituencies across the 16 regions with a total of 321 aspirants vying for the single slot in the constituencies where the elections were held.