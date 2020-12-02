President Akufo-Addo deserves another term to protect policies - NPP

File Photo: New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has within the first term in Government performed creditably better.

The performance of the NPP proved beyond reasonable doubt to Ghanaians that President Akufo-Addo deserved another four more years to protect, preserve and continue the good works of his government.



A statement signed by Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement and copied to the Ghana News agency said, it would be unfair for Ghanaians to fail to vote for President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the 7th December 2020 elections.



It said a vote against President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates was against the Free SHS Policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO, Free Water, Free Electricity, 307 Ambulances, One-Village-one-Dam, Creation of Six new Regions, Lasting Peace in Dagbon Kingdom among others.



The statement said beneficiaries of the Akufo-Addo's Free SHS Policy were expected to appreciate, and show gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates by voting for the NPP.



It said beneficiaries of Akufo-Addo's Ambulances were obligated to show gratitude by voting for Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates.

The statement said, Chiefs and the good people of Dagbon Kingdom were appreciative of the lasting peace and development they were enjoying under Akufo-Addo's Presidency and as such, obligated to show gratitude to Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates by voting for them.



It said the Chiefs and the good people of Oti, Bono, Bono East, Western North, Ahafo, Savannah and North East must show appreciation to the efforts and commitment of President Akufo-Addo in the creation of the six new Regions for which previous Governments had failed to create.



The statement said President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates deserved all the votes from the Oti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East and Western North as a sign of appreciation.



It said beneficiaries of President Akufo-Addo's Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, Aquaculture for Food and Jobs, as well as all Cocoa Farmers were obligated to show appreciation to NPP Government by voting for President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates.



The statement said beneficiaries of the Free Electricity and Free Water Policy either directly or indirectly due to the COVID-19 crisis were obligated to show appreciation by rewarding the NPP Candidates.

Business owners, employers, individuals and employees who benefited from the stimulus package provided by NPP Government need to show appreciation by voting massively for Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates.



The statement said good people of Zango who benefited from Zongo Development Fund were obligated to be thankful by voting for President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates.



"Zango deserves better than Okada and Mortuary policies proposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)".



It said it was worthy for Ghanaians to take note that, President Akufo-Addo and NPP Government performed better and creditably within four years than the eight years of NDC Mahama/Mills Government.



The statement said, a vote for the NDC was a comeback of Dumsor, Killer Taxes, cancellation of Free SHS Policy, and cancellation of allowances for teachers and nursing trainees.

It said the NDC Manifesto did not seek to enhance and improve the well-being of the generality of the Ghanaian people.



The statement said a vote for President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates was a Vote for the Protection and Continuity of Free SHS, 1 District 1 Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Infrastructure, Digitalization and Jobs Creation which were the integral benchmark for rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy Post COVID-19.



GNA