President Akufo-Addo must speak on LGBTQ+ issue - Bishop Salifu Amoako

Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

The leadership of the Ghana Prophetic and Apostolic Council say they stand with other religious leaders in the country who have denounced calls for the legalization of homosexuality in the country.

The group has thus called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to officially address the nation on the public uproar that has met recent LGBTQ+ activities in the country including the opening of an office by the group in Accra.



Co-Chair of the Ghana Prophetic and Charismatic Council, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako in an interview with the media, said the president by his position as leader of the country needs to address the nation and declare his position on the matter.



“I will plead with the President to as a matter of urgency come out and address the nation. The president can be said to be the physical and spiritual father of the nation.



"He must therefore speak for us to know his position. But for us the Ghana Prophetic and Charismatic Council we stand with our fellows, being the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Pentecostal Churches Council, and all the other religious groups to condemn in no uncertain terms the people trying to impose homosexuality on a country that has almost all of its population being religious,” he said.



Prophet Amoako further stated that from the Christian point of view, the act of homosexuality is not acceptable behaviour and thus called on other leaders such as former presidents in the country to also condemn the act.

“As a leader, the President must come out to speak on the matter which has been resurrected again and it shouldn’t be him alone. All the leaders in the country including the former Presidents and the leaders of the various political parties must come out and condemn the LGBTQI+."



The founder and leader of Alive Chapel International added that the Ghanaian culture and constitution frowns on LGBTQ+ and so must not be tolerated.



According to Prophet Amoako, the president’s statement on the matter will put everything to rest.



