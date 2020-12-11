President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice thank Allah for election victory

The President and his Vice attended the service to give thanks to Allah for their victory

President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice- President-Elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday attended an Islamic Thanksgiving Service to thank Allah for a successful elections and granting them victory at the polls.

The Service was held at the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai in Accra, which was attended by Hajia Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice-President, ministers of state, the leadership of the NPP, Imams, Zongo Chiefs and party supporters.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu led the thanksgiving prayers and Qu'ran recitation after Jummah (Friday congregational prayers).



In an address, President Akufo-Addo said before the 2020 general election, he visited the National Chief Imam and asked him to intercede for the nation for peace and unity.



Also, he requested Allah's blessings for his Vice, Dr Bawumia and victory for the New Patriotic Party and himself, in order to secure a second term in office.



"And so Allah listened to our prayers, therefore we have to come back to render our humble thanksgiving to him for his grace and mercies," President Akufo-Addo added.



The President-Elect expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam for his continuous intercessory prayers and guidance over the years.

President Akufo-Addo noted that it was everyone's responsibility to maintain the peace and harmony we are enjoying so that his government could continue to develop the country in a peaceful environment.



Vice President-Elect Bawumia in brief remarks, expressed gratitude to Allah for his protection and for granting the President another victory at the polls, and thus, pledged to undertake a major renovation works at the Central Mosque.



The National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, through his spokesperson, said God had been gracious to the nation and urged the citizens to cherish the peace and harmony prevailing in the country and should not do anything untoward to disturb it.



He cited the instability and political upheavals in neighbouring countries and underscored the need for everyone to jealously protect and maintain the peace and harmony in the country.



Mr Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the NPP, on behalf of the leadership of the Party, expressed gratitude to Allah for his manifold blessings, peace and stability of the country.