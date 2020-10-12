Presidential debate: GUM leader’s proposal to field his party chairman rejected

Organisers of an upcoming debate for presidential candidates in the December elections have rejected a proposal by one of the candidates to be represented by another person.

Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who is the presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) wants party Chairman, Samuel Johnson, to represent him at the debate.



However, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, organisers of the 2nd Presidential Debate, has rejected the proposal.



In a social media post, IMANI President, Franklin Cudjoe, made the following comment: “Okay on 2nd debate, GUM said they want their Chairman to represent the flagbearer. NO!!!”



The debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The Second Political Parties Election Debate will be a live event and is expected to bring all the presidential candidates together to discuss proposed policies by the candidates ahead of the polls.

Mr Cudjoe also revealed in the social media post that the National Democratic Party’s (NDP) Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings will also not take part in the debate.



“NDP was too late to be considered. Maybe next one,” the IMANI boss explained.



The upcoming debate will feature live questions from varied interest groups and professional associations.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has turned down a request to join the debate, although his main contender, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he is willing to join.