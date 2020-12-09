Presidential election results will be declared Wednesday – Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has said that the commission will declare the result of the presidential election by the close day, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The EC which couldn’t declare the election results 24 hours after the casting of the ballot on December 7 cited a number of reasons for the delay in declaring the results.



It cited the rains that disrupted the voting process in some regions as one of the reasons for the delay in declaring the winner of the Presidential elections.



However, the commission is confident that they will receive the election results from the two remaining regions as they have received the results of 14 regions.

“We are hoping that in the early hours of this morning we will receive two additional results and we will thereafter make the declaration for the winner of the Presidential elections,” Ms. Jean Mensah said at a press briefing on Wednesday [December 9, 2020] dawn at 12:30 am.



The Electoral Commission is yet to receive the election results from the Northern and the Bono East Regions.



