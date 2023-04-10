Presidential staffer jabs Alan supporters over NPP's unity walk

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe (left) says Alan Kyerematen (right) disinvited attend NPP's unity walk

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an executive assistant and head of social media at the Office of the President, has taken a swipe at supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen over his (Alan’s) absence at the party’s “Walk to Build a Better Ghana” programme.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, April 9, 2023, Teiko Tagoe refuted assertions that the walk, which was held at Mpreaso-Kwahu, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, was organised for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He said that it is not the fault of the organisers of the walk that Alan and the other candidates for the party’s flagbearership position chickened out.



“For the records: The organizers invited all the presidential aspirants to yesterday’s Arise and Build Unity walk at Kwahu.



“If your candidate decided not to attend, felt intimidated somehow or simply didn’t have the strength and energy to walk from Bepong to Atibie, don’t blame the organizers, blame your candidate. Have a blessed Easter!” parts of the tweet which had pictures of Dr Bawumia at the event, read.



The presidential staffer’s comments led to a spar between him and supporters of Alan Kyerematen on Facebook.

The Alan supporters slammed Teiko Tagoe for his comments and insisted that the walk was organised to enhance Bawumia’s presidential bid.



