Presiding officers detained over delays in submitting results

The presiding officers went home to sleep with the excuse of long queues

Some presiding officers have been detained for presenting results of their polling stations late at the Ledzokuku collation centre.

According to Citi News report, the seven presiding officers went home to sleep after allegedly meeting long queues on Monday night at the coalition Centre at Teshie Police station.



Their action delayed the coalition of results which started at 7 pm on Election Day till this morning due to their absence.

They, however, returned this morning but their excuse did not go down well with the security personnel which then lead to their arrest.