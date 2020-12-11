Pressure mounts on John Mahama to concede defeat

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Pressure has been mounted by a section of Ghanaians on the former President and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to concede defeat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC leader at a Press Conference said he cannot accept what he described as “Fiction” electoral results declared by the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson.



He said the people of Ghana voted for change and as a strong believer in the principles of democracy, he is not ready to allow the will of the people to be stolen.



“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority,” Mr Mahama said.



He said there was no “doubt Ghanaians from every region of this great nation of ours, voted for change, and we did so in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. I’m a staunch believer and experiment of democracy, a system of governance that allows the ultimate decision making power to rest in the hands of you, the good people of Ghana.”



But some Ghanaians on social media have piled up pressure on the NDC leader to concede defeat after losing the election which was held across the country.



To many, the incessant press conferences of the opposition political party and claims that they have won the majority in parliament are needless because the body in charge of managing the elections have declared the election in favour of the sitting President and there is nothing that can overturn the will of the people.

People behind these calls on the former President have reminded him that he signed a Peace Pact to ensure that there is peace before, during and after the elections and therefore this is time to walk the talk as a former President and a statesman.

































