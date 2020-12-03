Prez Akufo-Addo has been exceptional in the health sector – Dr Twum Nuamah

The Chairman of the Health Committee in Parliament has hailed the Nana Addo-led government for its superior record of good policies and excellent governance over the years.

According to Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah, one area of grave concern to many Ghanaians is the health sector which has seen some ‘gargantuan’ upliftment across the country.



In an interview on Peace FM’s morning show Kokrokoo, the lawmaker maintained that the President has done an exceedingly marvelous job in his promise to revamp the health sector.



“I can boldly say that within his first term in office, what the president [Nana Akufo-Addo] has done in the health sector, no sitting president in the history of Ghana can be compared to him,” he noted

Watch the full interview below



