Primaries are over; lets unite for victory – Madina NPP Chair

The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairman for Madina constituency, Eric Nartey Yeboah, aka Chairman dollar has urged winners of the just ended primaries to gear up for the biggest challenge ahead in December.

He said Parliamentary Candidates have yet an uphill task to bring victory for the party in their various constituencies.



“there is a big fire on you now that you should do everything to win the seat,”he made the point in an interview with Anopa Kasapa Morning Show host, Kweku Owusu Adjei.



He stressed the importance for them to extend an olive branch, to all losers, and assign them roles for the big challenge.



For him:”primaries are not the end of the game, insisting there is mass registration, and elections in December” a reason for them to gird up their loins for the December polls.



He acknowledged the disappointments that losers were hit with in the primaries, calling on them to leave the past behind and lend their support to the PCs so as to snatch more seats from the ruling NPP.

“Elections are not a joke; the fatigue in elections is overwhelming.You have to be strong spiritually, physically, psychologically, financially, and morally.



“If you nurse your ambitions, bet your life savings in elections, and get defeated in elections, its very painful. I’ve been in that situation before.”



Meanwhile Chairman Dollar said there is hope for unsuccessful candidates.



“You can become a minister and the one who wins the race can become your deputy” he noted.





