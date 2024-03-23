'Prisons biggest market for LGBT+ activities' - Tolon MP

First deputy Majority Chief Whip in parliament, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,

The first deputy Majority Chief Whip in parliament, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has suggested that prisons represent the largest market for LGBTQI+ activities.

During an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Habib Iddrisu emphasized the prevalence of such practices within correctional facilities, stressing the need for a reassessment of approaches towards reforming individuals involved in such activities.



"It will interest you to know, if you ask prison officers, that the number one community where they practice gay is the prisons. So if you are reforming someone and you throw the person into prison, will the person be reformed?" the lawmaker quizzed.



In addition to addressing the issue of imprisonment for homosexuals, Habib Iddrisu also called for a review of prison sentences for advocates, among others, as stipulated in the bill.



He asserted the necessity of amendments to ensure that reform efforts are effective and humane.



Further commenting on the matter, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu referenced an assertion made by Afenyo-Markin, stating, "The President said he has been injuncted from receiving it, and the Parliament has also been injuncted from transmitting it. So the president was following the constitution with the letter he wrote to parliament."



In a statement released on Monday, March 18, 2024, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, urged parliament to refrain from transmitting the recently passed Anti-LGBT+ Bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent.

The presidency cited two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction against the Bill before the Supreme Court.



He disclosed that the Attorney-General had informed President Akufo-Addo via a letter dated March 18, 2024, regarding the pending legal actions.



“It has come to the attention of this Office that while the President and other senior officials of the Presidency were at Peduase for a Cabinet Retreat on Thursday, 14th March 2024, you attempted to submit the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 (the "Bill") to Jubilee House for the President to signify his assent or otherwise to the Bill.



“This Office is aware of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction, both filed on 7th March 2024 in the Supreme Court in Dr. Amanda Odoi v. The Speaker of Parliament and The Attorney-General (J1/13/2023) and Richard Sky v. The Parliament of Ghana and The Attorney-General (31/9/2024) respectively, to restrain you and Parliament from transmitting the Bill to the President and also to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter,” part of the statement read.



