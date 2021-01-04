Private schools in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo welcome decision to reopen schools

Correspondence from Bono Region:

The leadership of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions have welcomed the government’s decision to fully reopen schools.



The association says the announcement for the reopening of schools comes as a big relief to them considering the hardships its members have endured in the past months.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, the Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools for the three regions, Mr. Charles Oppong Preprah disclosed that the association is grateful and welcomes the decision by government.



Mr. Oppong Preprah indicated that the past ten months have not been easy as many of their members were forced to stay home without any form of livelihood.

“The past ten months have not been easy for members of the association considering the fact that we have been in the house with no support or whatsoever so we are grateful that government has finally given us the green light for the reopening of schools. It comes as a relief to us and we are grateful”.



The Headmaster of Abesim based Olistar Senior High School, Olichey Barry, who shares a similar sentiment describes the news as a "nice New Year package" and thanked government for eventually listening to their pleas.



He has assured that the reopening of schools will not be taken for granted as they are going to put in place the right measures in line with COVID-19 protocols to ensure smooth teaching and learning.