Probe further into details surrounding unapproved textbooks - Africa Education Watch

Kofi Asare is Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch

The Africa Education Watch is demanding further inquest into the details and circumstances surrounding the initial circulation and subsequent recall of unapproved textbooks that contained distorted histories.

In a statement signed by Executive Director, Kofi Asare, the organization is wondering how the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), in an earlier disclaimer, stated that it had not approved the said books but they still found their way into the Ghanaian market.



“We note apologies from some Publishers involved in the circulation of the said unapproved textbooks on the market and their assurance of a market recall. We find the apologies timely but puzzling, necessitating further inquest. Specifically, if NaCCA disapproved sample copies of the said textbooks by raising issues with some content as far back as September 2020, how did commercial quantities find their way to the book market in 2021?” he questioned.



With that, the Africa Education Watch is requesting that a thorough and expedited process is initiated to ensure that answers are arrived at, calling for the Ghana Book Development Bill to be quickly worked on as it will help avert such things in the future.



“Professionalism and ethical conduct are prerequisites for the development of every field of business or venture; hence, the urgent need to expedite action on the Ghana Book Development Bill which has been in Parliament for some time now. The said Bill when passed into Law should provide a legal and institutional framework to guide the Ministry of Education and Ghana Book Development Council to develop and implement a comprehensive National Book Development Policy with ethical and professional standards in book development,” the statement explained.

Read the full statement below:







