Probe murder of NPP MP – Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has appealed to the security agencies to investigate and punish the killers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency Ekow Kwansah Hayford has been shot dead.

Mr Hayford is reported to have been killed Friday dawn when some armed robbers attacked his convoy on the Abeadze Dominase-Mankessim road in his constituency.



He was returning from a campaign trip.

Asked to comment on this development while speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Kluste in Koforidua where she is campaigning ahead of the elections, on Friday October 9, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said “I don’t think this is something that anybody will want to wake up to that somebody has been murdered for whatever the reason. I don’t think this should be happening.



“But we know that these are things that do happen in our country and my trust and hope is that the security agencies will take the necessary steps to ensure that it doesn’t continue and that whoever did this is brought to book.”