Processes for the date of NDC presidential primaries will be completed midweek - Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary (NDC)

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has announced that preparations for the NDC's presidential and parliamentary primaries will be finalized by the end of the week.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, Fifi Kwetey spoke in an interview with Citi News saying that the national executives are still deliberating on the processes for the date.



“I am not in a position to disclose that yet because the processes haven’t been completed as yet. Hopefully, we will complete them by midweek and once that is done, I will come out with a formal announcement as to exactly what is going to happen,” Fifi Kwetey said.



The party, last week, refuted claims that it had set the date for primaries on May 6, 2023.

Per earlier reports, party members who are interested in running for president of the party must pay a filing fee of GH¢500,000 and a nomination fee of GH¢30,000.



AM/DA