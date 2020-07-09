General News

Prof. Agbango lauds Mahama for nominating prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate

Prof. George Agbango, Governance expert and Professor of Politics and Public Administration, USA

Governance expert and Professor of Politics and Public Administration at Bloomberg University in the United States of America, Prof. George Agbango has applauded John Mahama for choosing Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the 2020 elections in Ghana

The former legislator for Zebilla in the 3rd Republic he took to his facebook to write ‘ I applaud John Dramani Mahama for his great choice of a down-to-earth, intelligent, articulate and competent running mate in the person of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. She has been an eminent teacher, an outstanding administrator, and above all a pragmatic economist’.



Obviously elated about the strength of the ticket ahead of the general elections of 2020, the scholar highlighted certain key leadership qualities of John Mahama to push forcefully his optimism that, the duo are the safest pair of hands to steer the affairs of state.



I write to applaud Presidential Candidate of Ghana John Dramani Mahama for his great choice of a down-to-earth, intelligent, articulate and competent running mate in the person of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman. She has been an eminent teacher, an outstanding administrator, and above all a pragmatic economist. Prof. Opoku-Agyeman can step well into the presidency with great competence in the absence of the President.



I applaud President John Mahama because it takes a seasoned leader to choose a competent running mate. Secondly, in a country where women have been sidelined when it comes to political opportunity to lead, his nomination of a female running mate speaks a lot about his leadership style and his view of an inclusive Ghana.

President Mahama is not new to us Ghanaians and Africans. We have tested him before and his competence as a president and regional (ECOWAS) leader is outstanding. A humble and determined gentleman, the physical assets he bestowed Ghana during his first term in office is only rivaled by what President Kwame Nkrumah bequeathed to Ghana. I can only wish him success in the coming election. Ghanaians are craving for a leader of his kind in these trying times. We need someone who can bring back probity and civility to our political discourse. Go for it, President Mahama!!!



Prof. George Agbango, Professor of Politics & Public Administration at Bloomberg University. USA.



Former M.P for Zebilla in the 3rd Republic.

Source: Isaac Boafo, contributor

