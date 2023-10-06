Prof Gatsi slams Governor Addison, describes his 'hooligans' comment as unfortunate

Prof John Gatsi is the Dean of the UCC Business School

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, has been called out by the Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi, over his reference to the protesters who participated in the #OccupyBoG protest as hooligans.

The university professor said the language used by the BoG Governor was vulgar and should be condemned.



Prof Gatsi stressed that such language is uncivilised and unfortunate, a report by 3news.com has said.



“Well, I think it is unfortunate, the language is vulgar and is unexpected of a Governor of the central bank,” he said.



Prof Gatsi further stated that what the Governor should rather be doing is offering answers to Ghanaians on the current situation in the country, with regards the economy and the mismanagement at the Bank, instead of casting slurs at the protesters.



“I think the central bank Governor has a duty to continue to press on Ghanaians to understand his position but to go beyond that and call protesters hooligans and the rest that they should know the right channel to use etc, that is uncalled for, that is unfortunate and I believe the central bank Governor is exercising powers that he thinks he wields over the people,” he added.



In his reaction to the protest that was led by the Minority Members of Parliament in Ghana on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, described the approach as one led by hooligans.

He told international news platform, Central Banking, that the protest dubbed #OccupyBoGProtest, was “completely unnecessary,” adding that neither he nor his two deputies would budge to the request for them to resign.



“The Minority in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” he had said.



