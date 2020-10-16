Prof Jane Naana confirms Captain Smart's claims on contract extension at UCC, others

Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has confirmed that she indeed applied to the University of Cape Coast(UCC) for a renewal of her contract at the University.

According to her, she has every right to draw salaries from the University and also write for a renewal of her post-retirement contract.



To her, she does not know where that propaganda is coming from and what it is meant to serve in this country reiterating that she committed no crime in doing what has been made public.



“If I write for my contract to be advanced, I’ve every right to do so. I’ve every right like anybody else to do so. What prevents me from doing that? So the students I have right now in my hands I should drop them in the ocean? Is that what happens in his place of work?”

“As if it’s a crime to write a letter to your own University.The University where I’ve spent all my life. Do they even know the conditions under which I went there? Do they know what strings were pulled? They don’t know any of this and they just shoot their mouth and like the teacher allowance, they expect me to be dancing around the subject.” She disclosed in an interview with Joy News.



The NDC Vice Presidential Candidate disclosed that people who have criticized her for drawing a salary and writing for a renewal of her contract are clearly not knowledgeable about what happens in the University as a discourse community and will need to educate themselves before they will criticize her.