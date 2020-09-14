General News

Prof Naana Jane is a game changer - Nana Kobina Nketsia

Vice presidential candidate of NDC, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang with Nana Kobina Nketsia V

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area has described Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a game changer in the country’s political environment.

Also describing her as an honest person, Nana Nketsia believes her involvement as running mate for the 2020 election, has changed the dynamics of the political system in the country.



According to him, Ghanaians desire politicians who are honest, diligent, peace-loving and development oriented, which are her attributes.



Nana Nketsia made the observation when the Vice Presidential Candidate called on him and his sub-chiefs at his palace in Essikado in Sekondi in the Western region on Sunday, as part of her campaign tour region.



Expressing worry about the present acrimonious political system in the country, characterised by insults and violence, the paramount chief indicated that Ghanaians are now more discerning and want an issue-based campaign devoid of deceit and insults.



“We see that you have brought that change,” he told Prof Opoku-Agyemang.



In that regard, Nana Nketsia encouraged her to stick to her true nature of being an honest and decent political leader, which Ghanaians appreciate more, and not allow herself to be swayed into the usual politics.

He prayed for her successful campaign, and assured the Running Mate of their support and wise counsel, adding that a good venture is worth supporting.



For her part, Prof Opoku-Agyemang thanked the chiefs for their expression of support, and assured them that she and the NDC would continue to pursue an issue-based campaign.



She explained that because politics and governance are about development for the people, the electorate must understand what the party has to offer to improve the lot of Ghanaians.



“This election is about performance record, and so we will continue to showcase our achievements and fulfilled promises for Ghanaians to judge,” she added.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the people of Essikado to grant the NDC the mandate to return to power to continue the various development projects the previous NDC administration initiated for the area.





