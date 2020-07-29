Politics

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang dazes Bawumia - Kweku Boahen

NDC Deputy Communications Director, Kwaku Boahen

Deputy Communications Director of the opposition NDC, Kwaku Boahen says Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes dazed any time he hears the name of John Dramani Mahama’s Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

According to him, the Vice President’s fear to compete with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, especially in academia, is apparently vivid.



Kwaku Boahen, speaking on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme iterated that “it is erroneous to believe that Dr. Bawumia can match Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang”.



“I heard Bawumia was in isolation but immediately he heard about Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang. He became too dazed and came out of his shell with that dirty question.



"We are not going to dignify him again. We are beyond him (Dr. Bawumia) because now we have a Professor who is going to teach him the duties and responsibilities of a Professor,” he said.



Kwaku Boahen also rated Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang above Jean Mensa, describing Naana as a woman of substance.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has listed 50 reasons why he says President Akufo-Addo has been a better President than John Mahama.



In a Facebook Post, Dr Bawumia urged the Ghanaian electorate to compare the records of both leaders before deciding who to vote for on December 7.



According to him, what matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve.



He wrote: "The choice Ghanaians face on December 7th is between John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Thankfully both of them have records. John Mahama was Vice President and President for 8 years and Nana Akufo-Addo has been the president for three and half years.



"It is not about what you say in opposition. It is about what you did in government. What matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve".

