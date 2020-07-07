Politics

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang lacks vision and character to be a running mate - CPP

Deputy National Committee Director of the Conventional People’s Party (CPP), Benjamin Nsiah, has stated that the newly appointed running mate for the NDC, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang lacks vision and character to be the running mate for the main opposition party.

Benjamin Nsiah explained although Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a technocrat, she lacks experience in the political field that will marshal victory for her party in the December polls.



“Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a woman who is very astute in terms of education but lacks vision, character, and personality to be a running mate of NDC flagbearer, John Mahama,’’ Benjamin Nsiah told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom TV



” Ghanaians should stop comparing the woman to Dr. Bawumia because is not important at the moment, what is important is to find a way of developing the Ghanaian economy,” he added

He believes the NDC has shot itself in the foot by selecting Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.



He further stressed that, though the former Education Minister is a known and distinguished personality, there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of branding her.





