Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang urged to promote integrity, truthfulness in politics

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has advised Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to act with integrity and truthfulness in the political landscape.

“You are coming in at a time when our politics is bedeviled with all sorts of negative things but as a Christian, don’t go that way”, he added.



The Presiding Bishop gave the advice at a Thanksgiving Service Prof. Opoku Agyemang attended after she was successfully outdoored as a Vice Presidential Candidate.



Most Rev. Boafo said it was prudent that Christians got into politics to operate with truth and integrity as against the politics of insults and violence.



This was in a statement signed by Madam Mawuena Trebarh, the Head of Communications, Office of Vice-Presidential Candidate 2020, NDC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



The Presiding Bishop, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Council, condemned the lynching of an old helpless woman to death after being branded as a witch for no reason.



He urged Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to seek a mandate to lead and be a servant who cares for the poor, helpless, and marginalized and those who do not count in society and as well champion the course of the vulnerable.

Most. Rev. Boafo advised her to constantly carry the value of peace along in her political journey, saying: “Carry peace, walk with peace, talk about the need for peace and let people know you stand with the God of peace”.



Prof. Opoku- Agyemang expressed gratitude to God for how far he had brought her and said she considered her new position as an important step God had placed in her path.



“I do not intend to take this step all by myself; I am trusting God as I take this step and asking everyone to come on this journey with me”, she said



According to the statement, prayers were said for Prof. Opoku- Agyemang and a Holy Bible was presented to her to symbolize her acceptance to follow God’s guiding principles in her new position.



She was accompanied by family members, friends, members, and sympathizers of the NDC.

