Prof. Opoku Agyeman tours Savannah Region today

Vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, vice presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to commence a campaign tour to some parts of the Savannah Region, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Mawuena Trebarh indicated that the NDC vice presidential candidate will begin her tour with official engagements with the chiefs and people of Kulmaasa, Kalba.



Prof Naana Jane is also scheduled to visit the Tunawura and his elders.



Other areas she is expected to visit include; Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Bawle-Bamboi, Damongo, and Daboya-Mankarigu constituencies.



“She will engage a number of other traditional leaders, professional groups, traders and other community stakeholders to ascertain the challenges and concerns of their respective communities,” the statement read.

The purpose of Prof Naana Jane’s visit is to highlight some major manifesto promises of the opposition NDC amongst other things.



