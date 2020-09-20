Prof Opoku-Agyemang begins 6 days campaign tour in Central Region Monday

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will from tomorrow, 21st September 2020 embark on a six-days campaign tour of the Central Region.

This visit, which comes on the heels of the Running Mate’s recent tour of eight Regions where her message was warmly received, will see her pay courtesy calls on some Traditional Authorities, Religious Leaders, Zongo Communities and some settler communities as well as to interact with the rank and file of the NDC in the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem, Cape Coast South, Cape Coast North, Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese, Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Mfantseman, Ekumfi, Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam and Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa Constituencies.



The God-fearing, role model, conscientious public servant and the distinguished scholar- Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will hold similar engagements in the Twifo/Atti/Morkwaa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, Agona West, Effutu, Agona East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East and Awutu/Senya East Constituencies.



While in the Region, the Running Mate will highlight provisions of the NDC’s manifesto, dubbed “People’s Manifesto: Jobs and Prosperity for All,” will engage fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, market women, hawkers, commercial drivers, identifiable women groups and to interact with some communities and canvass support for the party’s flagbearer, President John Dramani Mahama, as well as our Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming general elections.

She will also engage the good people of Central Region on Cape Coast-based Radio Central 92.5/91.3fm and Winneba based Nyce 90.7fm which will also be synchronized on Elmina based Benya 105.7fm, Twifo Praso based Sweet 106.5fm, Assin Fosu based Rich 98.7fm, Cape Coast based Cape 93.3fm, Cape Coast-based Live 107.5fm, Agona Swedru based Obrempong 91.7fm, Kasoa based Pink 96.9fm, Cape Coast-based Darling 90.9fm, Dunkwa On Offin based Radio Visa 88.5fm, Cape Coast-based Obrapa 106.9fm, Mankessim based Coastal 94.9fm, Dunkwa On Offin based Spark 103.5fm, Winneba based Radio Peace 88.9fm, Breman Asikuma based Hope 99.9fm, Mankessim based Obrumankoma 100.7fm, Assin Fosu based Habaa Radio/TV and Agona Swedru based Golden Star 89.3fm.



A statement signed by Comrade Kwesi Dawood, Reg Comm Officer said the Central Region is poised for a resounding change come 7th Dec 2020 for #JM and Jane to save Ghana and Ghanaians from Nana Akufo Addo’s toxic mix of nepotism, corruption, dishonesty, non-performance, extreme hardships, insecurity, bastardization & politicization of State Institutions, State-sponsored thuggery, ethnic discrimination, State Capture and failed promises.

