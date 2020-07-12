General News

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is better than lying-joker Bawunia - Otokunor fires

NDC Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor says the choice of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a running mate for candidate John Dramani Mahama is a magic choice that is giving the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) sleepless nights.

The NPP he said has tried several times to tarnish the image of the former education minister but all their machinations have proved futile.



He said this in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the NPP as a party lacks respect for women and their presidential candidate who is also the incumbent president endorses what they are doing.



The running mate he suggested is far competent, experienced, wise, incorruptible and with integrity than Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Ghanaians he said will punish the NPP for their unwarranted attacks on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

“Governance is not for jokers, liars, inexperienced and mediocre people. It is for people with competence, integrity, wise, experienced and incorruptible. These are the qualities of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang. Partnering John Dramani Mahama was the best choice for us as a party. We will provide Ghanaians with better leadership. We are not coming to joke, we are coming to work in the interest of Ghanaians. I know Ghanaians will punish the NPP come December 7, 2020,” he added.



He was optimistic Mr Mahama would be sworn in as president to come and continue with his work which he lamented has been abandoned by the NPP.



He said a large number of eligible voters turning up for the registration exercise shows they are ready to kick out the NPP.

