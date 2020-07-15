General News

Prof Opoku-Agyemang is 'calm but strong enough' to bring change - Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku was the 2016 running mate for the PPP Flagbearer

The 2016 running mate for flagbearer of PPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has stated that the running mate of the flagbearer of NDC, John Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a calm person but strong enough to bring change in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, “Ghana Nie” on Wednesday, Brigitte Dzogbenuku noted that, as a former student of Naana Opoku-Agyemang, she can describe the latter as a very calm person but very strong at what she does with her experiences.



She was of the belief that her nomination is a step in the right direction, adding that, "it is good, she has been put in the position to effect change.”



“I think she is very calm, but she has some strength behind the calm; she has a certain fortitude behind the calm, she has the strength to bring change, especially with her background as a Vice Chancellor at the University of Cape Coast, she has that strength to be a leader and to change things,” she said.



Brigitte Dzogbenuku who noticed that some Ghanaians were saying that the former Education Minister has done nothing for women and therefore does not deserve women’s affection, urged Ghanaians to do proper research about the works Naana Opoku-Agyemang has done and not conclude that she has done nothing for women.



She admitted that a little research about the Professor revealed that she had a women group which consists of market women in Cape Coast , which she supports financially amongst others.

“I am sure if we go into details, we will realise that she has done a lot there, but many times we turn to look at the surface. Go and do research,” she said.



NPP or NDC



Brigitte Dzogbenuku said although any of the two main parties are capable of winning the 2020 election, until they bring out their campaign message, she will not be able to suggest who will win.



However, she was optimistic that her party will win the upcoming election.



“With where we have gotten to, and people losing their jobs, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, people are likely to vote against NPP. Do not omit the other parties, I am not saying NDC will win, but people might vote against NPP,” she said.

Talking about enriching our democracy as a nation, she suggested that corruption must be reduced in the country.



“There is so much corruption in the country and it is because of the ‘winner takes all’ attitude. If corruption is reduced in Ghana, our democratic system will grow,” she said.



“It looks like when they win and you are not part of the party, you do not benefit. They have made the dignity of the common Ghanaian go down, as if we are beggars, so we have to change the winner takes all attitude.”



She also noticed that the ruling party always neglect the other parties in critical issues, stating that it is about time the ruling party involved all other parties, including the ordinary Ghanaian in developing the country.

