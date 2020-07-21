General News

Prof Opoku-Agyemang rescues woman as husband vanishes after she gives birth to quadruplets

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang rescues woman as husband vanishes after she gives birth to quadr

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has gone to the aid of a poor woman whose husband abandoned her at the hospital after she gave birth to quadruplets.

Reports say after hearing of the plight of the woman, she decided to support her with GH¢2,000 and promised to do more.



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah presented the donation on behalf of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.



George Ackah allegedly abandoned his 27-year-old wife at the Bibiani Municipal Hospital in the Western North Region, after realising she was carrying quadruplets, which she delivered on Sunday, July 19.



He is said to be a cleaner with a private firm outside his community, Sefwi Adukrom.



The last time he was spotted at the hospital was about five weeks ago when his wife was admitted and has not returned since.



READ ALSO: Respectful man loses lucrative job after referring to interviewer as 'uncle'

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kwesi Adu-Gyamfi, told Graphic Online that the woman was referred from a private facility due to her critical condition.



“After receiving her, I assigned a medical officer to her permanently, we followed her until the 31-weeks where we admitted her and then to 36-weeks when she delivered.



“I must say that from the time of admission to the time of delivery, the husband who she said is a cleaner in a private firm, did not pass by the hospital nor answer his calls,” he said.



According to the news portal, the unemployed wife, who lives with Ackah in Sefwi Adukrom, a farming community, already has two children with the man before the arrival of the quadruplets.



It further reported the health workers at the Bibiani Municipal Hospital in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipality as saying that, after the delivery at about 11 a.m. last Sunday (July 19), they had to contribute to get the basic items needed for the upkeep of the children and the feeding of their mother.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi said the mother of the quadruplets first reported for antenatal at a private facility, where an initial scan revealed triplets.

“After we performed a thorough assessment with further scans we realised they were quadruplets.



“For proper care, we adopted what we call Focus Antenatal; we assigned a midwife to the woman, but after some time we did not hear from her again, her phone was also not going through,” he said.



Well, the poor mother was fortunate as some compassionate health workers contributed monies to take care of her over the period in the absence of her runaway husband.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi said: “From the day she was admitted, all her needs were covered by contributions of the hospital staff, the midwives and the doctors.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.