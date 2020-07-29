General News

Prof Opoku Agyemang's speech epitomises our values as one people - Nana Oye Lithur

Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Lithur has described the maiden speech of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Ageymang as inspiring and a message of hope.

According to her, the speech took her back to our true values as Ghanaians.



“It is very aspiring, above the cuff in terms of the message of being a Ghanaian. She took us back to who we are as Ghanaians and how we are all Ghanaians and she gave us a bit of herself and she communicated a clear message. It was a message of hope. I believe her speech epitomised the Ghanaian value of us been one people, one nation with one destiny.” She told Ghanaweb

Running mate of the New Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, after her outdooring, visited her hometown, Komenda in the Central Region to seek blessings ahead of the party’s campaign.



It was a rousing welcome for the running mate as she visited her hometown to officially announce herself as the NDC’s running mate to the chief and people of the town.

