Prof Opoku Agyemang to tour Greater Accra region

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Running Mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is expected to begin touring the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 10 August 2020.

She will visit the Shai Osudoku Constituency to meet the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, and continue to the Dodowa market to interact with the traders.



The Greater Region tour will allow the Vice-Presidential aspirant “to deliver her message of hope and total transformation.”



In a statement signed by the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Communications Officer, Jerry Johnson on 9 August 2020, as part of her campaign ahead of the December polls, the former Education Minister will also “address a mini rally at Rama Town” to round up the Greater Accra tour.



The statement further urged NDC supporters to cooperate with measures put in place for the programme.

John Mahama’s running mate made a first official visit to the Central Region since her nomination on Wednesday 29 July 2020.



The three-day tour took Professor Opoku-Agyemang to Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipality, her hometown and the Cape Coast Metropolis, where she met and interacted with chiefs, dignitaries and people of the Central Region to officially announce her appointment.



All activities, outlined on the campaign itinerary will be held with strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the satement added.

