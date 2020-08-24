General News

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang pays commiseration visit to murdered NDC financier

Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has paid a visit to the family of murdered business man and staunch member of the NDC, Mr. Banahene, who was shot dead on Friday August, 21 by unknown assailants.

She is already on a campaign tour in the Brong Ahafo Region and was escorted by the MP for Asunafo North Honourable Collins Dauda.



Also among the team that made the visit on Monday was the former deputy minister of education and MP for North Tong Constituency, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, former health minister Dr Alex Segbefia, former National organisers Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan and other constituency executives.



The death of the constituency financier for Asunafo North in the Ahafo region, has raised eyebrows over the safety of political activists in the run up to the 2020 elections as the identities of those behind the act remain unknown.

He was shot on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence at Mim in the same region when he had just returned from work, reports say.



His body has since been deposited at the Goaso Municipal Hospital for autopsy as Police yet to issue any statement on the incident.

