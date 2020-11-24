Promises by NDC, NPP could be difficult to implement - Economist

Chartered accountant Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwa

Economist and chartered accountant Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwa says if care is not taken, the economic gains made over the past three years could be eroded following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said we should be concerned about the COVID-19 and its impact.



Revenue generation he stated has gone down, with expenditure and debt increasing, and these are the issues the managers of the economy should be thinking about.



He believes we need to put in measures to safeguard the economy and the gains made.



Mr. Amoah-Darkwah noted per our revenue and expenditure, it bothers to ask if the governing New Patriotic Party and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) paid attention to the data.

He said some of the things we have experienced in the past 9-10 months and the promises the two parties have promised to embark on are going to be difficult.



He was quick to add that the promises are not impossible, but the situation we find ourselves in will make it difficult to implement some of the promises by the two parties.



He added it doesn’t look too good for us to the parties to making some of the promises they have made to Ghanaians.