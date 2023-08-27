'Proud' Ken Agyapong decries intimidation, smear campaign; thanks supporters

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thanked his supporters for keeping his dreams alive.

Agyapong came a distant second in the NPP super delegates conference of August 26, 2023; with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia winning by a wide 68%+.



In his first reaction after the results were declared Kennedy Agyapong said he was proud of the result and that he had braved among others backbiting, intimidation and a smear campaign to place second.



Read his full message below:



I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates especially those who have remained faithful and stood religiously behind my presidential bid ever since I declared my intentions.



In the heat of the backbiting, intimidation and the smeared campaign against me, I feel proud and motivated by your unwavering support across the country so far.



Let us all pray to God while awaiting the big victory and I will write a history with you.

Thank you all.





Supporters of Kennedy Agyapong celebrate with the Assin Central MP after he finished second in today's Super Delegates Conference, securing a spot in the NPP's Presidential Primaries in November.#CitiNewsroom #NPPDecides pic.twitter.com/oeSIVTUuq7 — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) August 26, 2023

As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.

The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



