Prove that you are not a puppet – Agyinasare to Jean Mensa

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, leader of Perez Chapel International

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the leader of Perez Chapel International has urged the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to use the 2020 elections to disprove notions that she is being used as a tool to orchestrate an agenda for a political party.

According to him, the upcoming elections presents Jean Mensa a chance to etch her name in the history books of the country as a deliverer of free and fair elections.



He explained that due the circumstances around her appointment, some people assume that she belongs to a certain political party and the only way she can get out of that is by ensuring that the result of the 2020 elections reflects the choice of Ghanaians.



Agyinasare observed that the dynamics of the upcoming elections make it an interesting contest and it is important that the EC is seen to be on neither side.



“She must leave a legacy of being a very neutral referee. At times people think that when women are appointed into a position they can be used as puppets. She should prove that she is not a puppet. If she does that she will go in our history books”.

“This a very testing election because we have a former president who has served one term and an incumbent president who has also served one term and they all want to have a second term so this a history-making election. I would want to encourage the EC to make her face like a flint and go for it and be neutral”, Agyinasare told Joy News.



He also encouraged her to learn from the experienced Charlotte Osei and Afari Gyan who previously served in the same capacity as her.



“I think the EC can learn from Afari Gyan who was appointed by Rawlings but Afari Gyan was able to superintend over an election that got Kufuor and the NPP to power in 2001”.



“Even the past EC Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei though she was appointed by the NDC, she ushered the NPP to power and so the current EC Chairperson Jean Mensa should take a cue from these people and try to do the best she can,” he concluded.