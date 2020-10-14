Providing MPs bodyguards betrayal of the larger society – Security Analyst

Adib Saani, Security Analyst

Security Analyst Adib Saani has said that the move by government to provide bodyguards for lawmakers in the country is a betrayal to the larger society.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery announced after an in-camera meeting with MPs to the Parliamentary Press Corp that the government has decided to provide 200 Policemen as bodyguards for Members of Parliament.



He indicated that there are plans to increase the numbers to 800 to provide them with day and night guards.



But reacting to this, Adib Saani believes that the move by the government is disingenuous and a betrayal to the ordinary people of Ghana who it appears, have been left to their fate.

To him “it is impracticable to think that a policeman sitting in an MP or Minister’s car provides him/her invincibility. The criminals have become so vicious and bolstered in their operations to the extent that they go after bullion vans and even attack police stations and officers in broad daylight”.



Adib Saani believes that “Let us be realistic. This issue is bigger than just providing security to Parliamentarians. We need a wider, multi-dimensional, multi-faceted approach to dealing with the broader issue of insecurity in Ghana”.